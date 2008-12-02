Do I have to pay income taxes on debt settlement?

December 2, 2008 min read

The IRS considers $600 or more of forgiven debt as taxable income, but in some circumstances you may have to pay income tax on canceled debt that falls below $600. There are some exceptions--for example, if you’re insolvent at the time your debt is settled then you don’t have to report the forgiven debt as taxable income--but those exceptions have their own exceptions. Don’t make any final assumptions on your tax consequences until you speak with your attorney and look at an updated 1099-C form.