How do I promote my art business in these economic times?

December 2, 2008 min read

Success right now rests on interpersonal interaction. The more one-on-one relationship building you can do the better. Invite your affluent customers to smaller private showings. Send them personal notes when a new artist is showing in your gallery. Make calls to tell individuals about specific new works.In all, "sales" tactics have to replace more generic marketing efforts. And you may also need to look at special pricing plans or loan out art for trial periods because many affluent individuals have taken a beating in the market.