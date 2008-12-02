Marketing

In these tough economic times, what are some inexpensive and creative ways to market and expand your business?

If you have a tight budget, focus your energies on building repeat business from current clients. You can do this by offering preferential rates to designers who consistently place orders or make large purchases.

Or you can enhance your services, such as by offering free or quicker shipping, to keep clients coming back to you. Figure out what your clients want most and deliver it. Word will spread. Also look into how you can get PR coverage in trade publications that your client base reads. That will build awareness without the cost of advertising.

