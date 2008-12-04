Marketing

What incentive/rewards program and or company should I use which can be tracked online? This would be to award sales performance and also recruiting.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Congratulations for wanting to reward your employees! Staff can make or break a company so it's important to always consider their treatment and contentment level.

I recently wrote a blog post titled "Who Let the Games Out?"

One example of an employee incentive/reward system that's working is Snowfly's Capstone.

Other examples of employee incentive/reward programs are very simple, but go a long way:

1. office massages
2. lunch underwriting
3. transportation rebates
4. flex-days/telecommuting options

