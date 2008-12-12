What are the pitfalls of using LegalZoom to file for an LLC?

December 12, 2008 min read

LegalZoom is a document preparation service. A company like LegalZoom will do a good job assisting you in one thing, and one thing only: getting you the documents you need in order to incorporate. But the devil is in the details. Purchasing LegalZoom's services is not equivalent to receiving legal advice, so speak with an attorney if you need the services that only an attorney can provide. If you've already received legal counsel on how to incorporate, you might also be able to find less expensive outlets for receiving those common documents.