Legally, what do I need to do in order to start a clothing company and protect our designs?

If you plan on starting small and incorporating a business that operates primarily within your state, speak with an attorney in your state who can assist you with your state's incorporation procedures.

To protect your branding, the most sure-fire way of hanging on to your intellectual property is by trademarking your brand. Speak to an intellectual property/trademark specialist about how best to protect your designs, and in the meantime, read what the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (www.uspto.gov) suggests concerning intellectual property protection.

