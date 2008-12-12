What legal steps need to be taken when starting a parcel forwarding business?

December 12, 2008 min read

If you are already receiving legal counsel, speak with your attorney about your legal positioning once you've incorporated. Make sure that you check post office regulations about what can and can't be sent overseas--you usually have to fill out customs declaration forms attesting to the contents of what you're sending.You'll want an agreement with all your clients that you have the right to inspect or verify parcel contents going overseas, as you don't want to be in a position where you are unwittingly facilitating money laundering or gun running.