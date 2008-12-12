Starting a Business

Legally, can I sell cooked food from my house?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You cannot sell prepared foods from your home without having the appropriate permits. In fact, some states prohibit the sale of home canned foods altogether. There are a host of health and safety issues (like, how clean IS your kitchen?) that are involved in starting a food-based business.

Speak to an attorney who specializes in food businesses in your state to get a list of the legal requirements. Your state and local food/agriculture departments will have information for you, too. You'll have to pass health inspections, meet possible zoning restrictions, and will have FDA regulations involved.

Don't forget the need to incorporate, obtain a sales tax license and obtain insurance. In short, don't move forward on this idea without the benefit of professional advice from people who actually speak to you about your particular situation.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market