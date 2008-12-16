Finance

Are there ways to finance a startup business even though I have poor credit?

A business plan is going to be a critical part of getting financing from traditional lenders, angel investors or any group of investors as it lays out the plan along with financial projections. In the current economy it is still possible to get financing, but it does depend on the amount you are looking at borrowing, how much you have to invest and the viability of your business plan to make profit and have a positive cash flow.

I would encourage you to work on improving your credit score along with saving money to invest in the company yourself.

