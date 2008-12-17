Franchises

What license/permits do I need to start a salon and beauty supply store?

You will need to see the rules and regulations in your area, as in most states there are specific licensing requirements for your particular type of business.

As for product purchases, you'll need to go to an industry trade directory or find a list online to start building the relationships you'll need to get the products you want at the pricing you'll need to be profitable.

