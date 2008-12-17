We have a small business selling windows, awnings, etc. What is a fair percentage of the gross sales to pay a sales manager?

December 17, 2008 min read

In terms of a sales manager, think in terms of basing something on margins and not necessarily overall sales, because as a manager he will (or should) be responsible for maintaining healthy margins.That said, a good overall rule of thumb is 10 percent of revenues, and that may or may not include any overrides he may get from leading a sales team or from those sales people's commissions.