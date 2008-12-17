Where would I begin to start bottling/marketing/selling an amazing salsa?

December 17, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can start yourself and test the market. If you can prove you can get sales, the big companies will be interested in your product. You can always go to the "big boys," but you also have the option of maintaining control and distributing your own private label through local retailers or specialty shops. Ultimately, it's up to you, but going the first route needs to show some success before those large manufacturers will take a look at your product.