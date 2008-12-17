Should I trade out of a recession, given my business is only 4 months old?

December 17, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cut the unprofitable locations and keep the good locations. Then, make the phone call to the landlord and make it simple: do you want to keep me or not? In a soft economy, you have some leverage in this scenario. Finally, focus on your existing customers. Do you have a database of them? If you don't have one, get one, and start a methodology to keep in contact with them. What can you do to get them back more often? Or, can you offer a new "mobile" service that goes directly to them? Get creative in thinking about your sales efforts--not to new customers, but to those you already have--and who are already the most profitable for you.