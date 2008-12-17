I want to start a cabinet/wood furniture business but I would have to invest a lot of money in the machinery. Do you think I should wait?

December 17, 2008 min read

Start small--and know you can get great prices right now on machinery and many raw materials. Get the business side of things right first, and then you can start to expand. Know that the economy right now is like a pool in the winter time. If you get in bit by bit, you'll become acclimated to it a lot quicker than just diving in the deep end and taking the "plunge" all at once.Plus, there are a lot fewer swimmers in the pool right now, so it is a great time to start getting market and wallet share.