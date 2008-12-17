How difficult is it to change the status of your business from a general partnership to an LLC?

December 17, 2008 min read

In general, it is difficult, if not impossible to change status, but it really depends on the laws of your particular state. Your best bet would be to talk to your accountant or attorney to see the true benefits and/or tax advantages of what a change may be, and you may discover you need to reorganize under a different name under the type of entity you ultimately want to own.