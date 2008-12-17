Franchises

Is it feasible to ship auto parts to from the United States to sell in Dubai?

Yes, it is feasible to do anything. U.S. auto parts are a need in Dubai, and the phones over there also work very well. So get on the phone and do some "mystery shopping" -- pretending to be a customer so you can get an idea of pricing from the area. That way, you'll be better informed about pricing and the types of margins you'll need to successfully compete in a profitable venture.

