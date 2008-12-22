Do I need permission to use images from the web in my online magazine?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.The general rule is that you need permission to use anything that anyone else created -- images, text, video, etc. -- regardless of where you find it. There are narrow exceptions if, for example, you're using the images for commentary (what's known as "fair use") or if the image has a creative commons (or other freeware) license. If you're planning to go into the world of online media, copyright infringement is a huge (and costly) issue to run afoul of. Align yourself with an intellectual property attorney -- even if it's to get the basic consultations -- so that you can steer clear of the pitfalls.