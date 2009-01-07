Starting a Business

We want to start several businesses. Is it better to set up a separate LLC for each business focus or to create a holding company with several subsidiaries?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
When you have several lines of business within one company, you run the risk that if one of the lines doesn't do well, it can take down the fortunes of the others. In addition, you may find that some of your colleagues want to be involved in only one or two of the lines of business; no all of them. In that case, it might make sense to start separate companies, as their ownership structure will differ.

Definitely speak to a local business attorney and accountant about your options (and whether an LLC as an entity is the right one for what you want to do). From a business perspective, however, tread carefully when trying to pursue multiple activities under one "roof," as it were. You want to be sure that all of the owners agree on the time, money and effort it will take to bring each one to fruition.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market