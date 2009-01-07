How do I close an LLC and S Corp?

January 7, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Just as you needed your Secretary of State's permission to open your company, you'll need its permission to close (dissolve) it. This is done by what's sometimes called a Certificate of Dissolution. However, before you reach that point, you need to be sure that there are no outstanding taxes or tax returns that need to be filed, and that you're not leaving any creditors in the lurch.It's not a difficult process, but it will involve some paperwork. Speak to your attorney and accountant to confirm the documents you'll need to file in your state.