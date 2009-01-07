Marketing

What percentage of my net or gross profit should I put toward advertising?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
That's a tough question; there are no hard and fast rules here. It depends on a lot of things including who you are targeting--businesses or consumers, the competitive environment, whether it is a new product/service launch vs. maintenance or growth mode, etc.

Depending on what category you are in, you could see the percentage range from 1 percent to 20 percent. I'd look at what you need to spend to get your story out there and make sure you have a strong and compelling brand with a unique value proposition before you spend anything on advertising, marketing or PR. If you start from that angle you'll be coming at it from a much stronger position. It's not about how much you spend, but rather are you talking to the right audience in relevant ways?

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019