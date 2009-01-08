Can HR give out information about an employee's insurance coverage to another employee?

January 8, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Emphatically, NO.Regardless of what kind of health insurance information it may be, it ispersonal and highly confidential. In some cases, you might also be violating HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) laws/regulations.But even if you would not be doing so, under no circumstances share such information on one employee with another employee EVER.