Marketing

How can I market a social networking site with a limited budget?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Congratulations on the upcoming launch of your social network. The most effective way to do this is to come from behind your own social networking site and engage in social networking yourself.

Are you on Twitter?

Are you on Facebook?

Are you a member of any affinity communities housed on the Ning platform?

If not, get crackin'! It's important for you to "fish where the fish are," that is, find out where your market hangs out online, start hanging out there yourself and engage them in an environment that is familiar and comfortable for them before you start talking about your new social network.

This responsibility is a full-time gig and should not be taken lightly. If done incorrectly (read: not authentically), your brand has the potential to leave a bad taste in people's mouths.

So, in short, instead of trying to target 10,000 people yourself, engage with 10 people and/or groups that share your target market, who each have a reach of 1,000+ people. You've probably heard of O.P.M. - other people's money? Well, this is something that I call O.P.S. - other people's social.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019