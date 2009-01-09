To incorporate or not to incorporate? That is the question.

January 9, 2009 min read

There are benefits far beyond taxes that would lead you to incorporate -- such as protecting your personal assets. It doesn't matter how little you earn, if you are not doing business as a corporation (or LLC), your personal assets are at risk from judgment creditors.If you're only earning $10,000 a year from your venture, you also have other important issues, namely, have you done the right business planning to make your business a success? If you're serious about moving forward with your business, speak to an attorney and an accountant to determine the business form (corporation or LLC) that's right for you.