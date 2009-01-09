What certification is required to open a cigar humidor and bar?

January 9, 2009 min read

You will need special permits for your cigar bar if you plan to serve alcohol. Initial investments can vary depending on the selection and quality of the cigars you plan to offer, other amenities you want to have (alcohol, food) and the price of real estate in your area.Decide what size space you'll need and work with a broker to price real estate leases. Develop a business plan and budget -- you'll have to pay careful attention to installing a proper ventilation system.Speak with an attorney in your area to determine the permits of licenses you'll need in your city or town -- they vary depending on the locality. If you've never operated a humidor you may want to speak to other cigar bar owners in the area to see if this is a business you really want to start.