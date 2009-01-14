Can I require my employees to pay back training costs if they leave before a specified timeframe?

January 14, 2009 min read

You can require repayment if you include that language in your offer of employment letter, which the person signs indicating understanding and concurrence.Or for employees already on board, you could have a pre-training agreement signed by each employee saying that she understands that she is committing to stay on board for a specified period of time following the training session or else be required to repay the company for the full cost of the training.