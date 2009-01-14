Should we package our product differently for online sales vs. retail sales?

January 14, 2009 min read

Yes, what pops off the shelf is different than what catches your eye online so consider the context when you are looking at packaging options. How will it look under fluorescent lights in store at eye level vs. knee level for example. What other types of merchandise will be located around it in store?Look at strong online retail sites like Zappos and see how they merchandise their products online. I think consumers are very sensitive to over-packaging these days as well so consider green options -- less is more. Showcase your product, not the casing.