How should I market my product to get it into stores and boutiques?

January 20, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A combination of advertising, guerrilla marketing, social networking, online marketing and public relations would be a great way to generate buzz, build awareness and gain visibility for your products.It takes time and requires a consistent strategy and effort for best results. With a limited budget you will have to prioritize where you will get the best return for your time and money. Some shops may be willing to take your jewelry on consignment for starters. Be creative and resourceful until you build a following.