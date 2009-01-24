Can seasonal self-employed people collect unemployment?

January 24, 2009 min read

Generally, self-employed people cannot collect unemployment. Unemployment is available to those employees who are fired from their jobs. Seasonal work is akin to project work -- you were only needed for a particular period of time...so technically, you weren't fired. Your assignment merely came to an end.However, there may be some room to play if the carnival pays you as a W-2 employee, or if you are an employee (as well as owner) of the corporation that books the concession stand. Speak to your accountant to determine your options.