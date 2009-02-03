How do I start offering financing to my customers?

February 3, 2009 min read

First, question your assumptions: do your larger competitors really offer financing, or do they have loan brokers they can recommend, quickly, so their customers can get the financing they need? There's an international credit crunch going on, I'd bet your competitors are not really offering financing, just passing on relationships, making it easy for people.So I'd look at that step first. Call some local banks, ask about construction financing, who does it locally, who seems very good at it. Build a stable of people you can recommend to your customers.