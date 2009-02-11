How can I motivate my employees?

February 11, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Remember the old proverb "A fish rots from its head." Motivate your employees with your own motivation. If you are positive, committed, hard-working and focused -- your employees will follow suit.Make sure that your employees know how much you value them. If you value them, they will value you. If you disrespect them, they will disrespect you.Each of us is unique, with a different set of circumstances, needs and desires. Find out what makes each of your employees tick. Identify their individual interests/desires. If you know what motivates an employee it will be easier to give her what she wants/needs most. Find out what motivates your employees by getting to know them.