Growth Strategies

Should we outsource to grow rapidly and sacrifice some quality or keep everything in-house and turn away new business?

You can outsource the very basics, and in the meantime develop a system for recruiting and training so you can eventually bring everything in-house.

For that next step, you may want to consider developing the concept of the group interview for your company, which helps leverage your time in interviewing prospective employees.

In this model you may bring in eight or 10 candidates in a group setting, versus scheduling eight or 10 individual interviews. The key is to have a process in place that outlines your company mission and culture, and gives candidates an option to opt-out of the process if they so desire. This deselection process is very effective -- we use this in our own company to great success.

