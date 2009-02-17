How do I approach potential landlords?

February 17, 2009 min read

Leasing agents will typically want to see a business plan, but in this economy, you may be better off going directly to the landlord at a great retail location. What is a great retail location? A place with a lot of foot traffic.Remember, in retail, your rent is part of your marketing. Without good foot traffic, it is very difficult to make retail work, especially when you are competing against bigger retailers in the same or similar categories with huge advertising budgets.Bottom line? Spend a little extra for foot traffic -- and find a landlord you can negotiate with directly.