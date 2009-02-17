Is it ethical to raise my prices after less than six months in business?

February 17, 2009 min read

Yes, it is. When you are first in business, you may not know the prices you need to charge to cover your costs and overheads. Now you know, and you can adjust accordingly.Raise your prices on your highest-end items first versus doing something across the board. As your customers get used to the higher prices, you can adjust prices gradually on your different products across the board.Also remember there is nothing sneaky or unfair about making a profit; without it you simply will not survive – and your customers will lose out on what they obviously perceive to be a valuable service.