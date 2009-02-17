How do I find a reputable manufacturer for a particular product?

February 17, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Yes, there are agents to help with this process. The challenge, however is that they need to see evidence of volume to "rep" your product.An alternative is to attend an expo or manufacturer's association trade show with samples of your product and see if you can strike a deal directly. You will be able to track down a list and schedule of these trade shows by accessing association websites.