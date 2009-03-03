During this economy, where should I invest my money to attract new customers?

March 3, 2009 min read

At a time when consumers are emphasizing needs over wants, it may be difficult to convince them to spend money on gourmet coffee and tea. Just look at what's going on at Starbucks, for example.The best thing you can do is to emphasize products that present a real value -- such as ground coffee or boxed teas -- purchasers can make at home for less. It's really not about your decor, it's about the economy.