How do you market to marketers?

March 3, 2009

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

First of all, I believe the way you worded your question is a little flawed. You seem to be assuming that marketing and sales succeed based on a book of "tricks." This may be true for some industries (used car sales, perhaps?), but in a true business to business (B2B) setting, marketing to marketers is just like any other "real" sales process.The number one rule of truly successful sales is that the sale doesn't come first -- building a relationship does. And there aren't a lot of "tricks" that work to build solid working relationships between real human beings.As a marketer myself, I know my strengths and weaknesses. Even though I am extremely well-versed in most forms of Internet marketing, my knowledge is woefully inadequate when it comes to email marketing. While I could find the time to learn it, I would much rather focus on my areas of expertise and find someone else to do my email marketing for me.This is a perfect example of where your best opportunities are:Step 1 - Focus your product or service on a niche or specific need.Step 2 - Build relationships with people in the industry you want to target.Step 3 - Identify companies or individuals who serve your industry but don't compete.Step 4 - Find ways to add value to what they do for their clients and vice versa.Step 5 - Lather, rinse, repeat!