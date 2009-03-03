Marketing

How do you market to marketers?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
First of all, I believe the way you worded your question is a little flawed. You seem to be assuming that marketing and sales succeed based on a book of "tricks." This may be true for some industries (used car sales, perhaps?), but in a true business to business (B2B) setting, marketing to marketers is just like any other "real" sales process.

The number one rule of truly successful sales is that the sale doesn't come first -- building a relationship does. And there aren't a lot of "tricks" that work to build solid working relationships between real human beings.

As a marketer myself, I know my strengths and weaknesses. Even though I am extremely well-versed in most forms of Internet marketing, my knowledge is woefully inadequate when it comes to email marketing. While I could find the time to learn it, I would much rather focus on my areas of expertise and find someone else to do my email marketing for me.

This is a perfect example of where your best opportunities are:

Step 1 - Focus your product or service on a niche or specific need.

Step 2 - Build relationships with people in the industry you want to target.

Step 3 - Identify companies or individuals who serve your industry but don't compete.

Step 4 - Find ways to add value to what they do for their clients and vice versa.

Step 5 - Lather, rinse, repeat!

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019