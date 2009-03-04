Franchises

What do you think about buying a franchise right out of college?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Buying a franchise right out of college so you can skip the grunt work and go right to "being the boss" sounds great in theory but it does present some challenges. The first of these is the assumption you seem to have that bosses don't do grunt work.

One of the joys of being the boss is that you have the control and responsibility for making things happen. You are indeed the CEO - but you're also the janitor or dishwasher or any other job that needs to be done at any given point in time. Being successful involves being willing to do any job in the business and often leading by example.

It's possible that your parents want you to work for a couple of years before providing the money for you to get a franchise in order to allow you a chance to gain some real world experience working for a living. It can be experience that will help you manage employees better when you become the boss and can also teach you lessons that will help you avoid expensive mistakes once you become the boss.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees