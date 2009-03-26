How do I get more clicks to my website?

March 26, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I think it's great that you're thinking about dirving traffic to your site.



There are several ways of doing this:



* Use some sort of Pay Per Click (PPC) or Pay Per Action (PPA) service. Google AdWords is a popular one.



* Try to write articles for industry websites or publications or submit them to online article databases.



* Launch a blog or blog for an industry organization.



* Write interesting reviews for career books on Amazon.com and include a link back to your site in them.



* Launch an email newsletter



* And, if you already have one: select a marketing partner and do a co-promotion - when someone signs up for their newsletter, they are prompted to sign-up for yours.



There are many, many ways to get traffic to your website. But, just make sure when you get the traffic, your website copy is written to entice people to purchase or inquire about your services.



All the traffic in the world doesn't amount to a hill o' beans unless it converts.