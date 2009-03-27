Growth Strategies

What is the best way to market a home-based office management business?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Start by reaching out to the businesses that are the most likely to have a need for your services and are large enough to pay for them. I recommend you target other home-based businesses, with an emphasis on ones that have been in business for some time and have sufficient revenue. For example, look for businesses that provide products or services that take them away from the home office a great deal or whose owners are not focused entirely on knowledge-work, such as work that has them computing all day and doing related paperwork.

A caterer or plumber, for example, may be more likely to need outside support than someone who does medical insurance paperwork. You'll need to make some assumptions about your best prospects and then contact them by phone and follow up in person or by mail. Be sure to have a terrific website in place so the prospects you contact can check you out on the web.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?