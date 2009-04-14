Growth Strategies

How can I keep good talent when business is low?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You are right on track. People are your most valuable resource.

1. Tell each employee how much you value him/her.

2. The catering business, like many other businesses that provide "luxury" services, is going through a difficult time. Talk about the changes in the industry and remind your staff that you are committed to finding ways to turn the current lemons into lemonade and the proverbial lemonade stand.

3. Partner with your employees. Ask your staff for ideas on how to find and keep business. Offer intensive bonuses to those who are able to garner new business.

4. Forget the golden rule and go with the platinum rule instead. This means you should do unto others as THEY WANT to be done unto. Ask your staff members what they need/want and how you can help them accomplish their goals.

5. Your employees (like your customers) will not necessarily remember what you say or what you do. But, they will remember how you made them feel. So be sure to end every exchange with them feeling valued, appreciated and respected.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?