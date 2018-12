April 28, 2009 min read

Unless you have a really good reason to use a new domain, you should use your existing one. It already has some age and content. That will really help you to rank higher in the search engines.



You current website probably has some traffic too, so I don't see why you would want to start from scratch when you already have an asset that you've been working on for so long.



Best of luck with your new e-store!