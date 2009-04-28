Marketing

How do I market to college students?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
I know that a month is a long time when you're trying to get your site and business off the ground, but don't get impatient. Remember that college students are also writing exams, looking for summer jobs and well...busy having fun. It takes time, and effort to get noticed.

First, I'd encourage you to really understand how your site is better and different than others (like Craigslist or eBay). This understanding will drive a lot of your marketing programs. It sounds like you've got a site that will let students do a lot -- and that breadth of application can be challenging. Can you think of specific problems that you can solve well (and better than others)? Carpooling? Finding a roommate? Textbook exchange? Finding a niche might help get some initial traffic. I'm sure that you recognize that word travels quickly once you generate some initial success.

I do like your thoughts about starting small -- focusing on one or two schools at first. This helps narrow your focus and might help your advertising dollars go smaller. You may find local pay-per-click ads cost-effective, and should also be looking at social media to spread the word.

But don't let online tools be your only way to gain customers. Go to campus -- talk to students (and listen!). Put up posters. Sponsor an event. Beg. You should be working now to be part of the back-to-school programs for the fall -- those are great opportunities to reach out.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019