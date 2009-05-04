What's new in web marketing?

May 4, 2009 min read

Congratulations on thinking outside the box in regards to your company's marketing.



A lot of marketing depends on the price point of your services. If you're offering IT solutions, your services probably have a higher price point and you would be better served focusing on lead generation and then nurturing those leads than straight sales.



There are many ways to increase leads, but the best way is via white papers/special reports/executive briefings. These have been shown to do very well in moving someone from prospect to lead status.



You also might want to use a white paper distribution service, such as Bitpipe, to help get the word out.