Growth Strategies

Can I ask a new employee's previous employer the reason of separation?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Oh, yes, you may certainly ask -- but don’t expect an answer. I estimate that 95 percent of all employers will only provide you with the dates of employment and title of past employees; and then they will confirm a salary level if authorized in writing by the employee to do that.

Savvy employers are aware that employees who lost out on job opportunities when a reference check revealed their poor performance or bad behavior, etc. will sue the past employer if they can for ruining their chances of gainful new employment. It does not matter if what the past employer said is true or not, as often "truth" can be conveyed in a variety of ways and -- is like beauty -- somewhat in the eyes of the beholder.

About the only way to obtain an honest assessment about a potential employee from a past employer is to know someone well enough that works at that company who is willing to talk with you on an assured confidential basis because they trust you.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?