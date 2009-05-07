Marketing

Should I go door-to-door to other businesses to promote my business?

If you approach your door-to-door visits as an introductory call, with the intent of asking to schedule a convenient time for a brief phone call or face-to-face meeting at a later date, you may be able to minimize or diffuse a business owner's anger.

That said, many businesses post "No Soliciting" signs at their front doors, so those places require a different tact. You can try cold calling those leads and doing a direct mail piece, but you are apt to have better luck attending local networking functions. Whether it's a Chamber of Commerce or trade association event or business expo, all are great places to meet prospective clients face-to-face. In those venues, the attendees are all there to look for business-building connections, resources and prospects, so they will be more open to hearing about your services.

Practice a short and memorable pitch, making sure to listen to the folks you connect with, and you'll make a great impression!

