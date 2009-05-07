How can I market a financial e-newsletter?

May 7, 2009 min read

Try Tweeting on Twitter and building rapport through other social networking sites, like LinkedIn, YouTube and facebook. Social Networking is also a great way to boost your rankings organically if you participate regularly.Also, try offering an incentive to your current clients, like a free report if they recommend a new subscriber, or perhaps a discount on an upgraded service. You also might want to consider doing some direct mail and other marketing initiatives as part of an integrated campaign to boost your brand awareness and site traffic.Track your conversions, as perhaps your message and offer need to be tweaked to get a better response. Another idea: try offering three weeks for free with an additional incentive that provides a certain discount for signing up within 30 days of the last freebie.