How do we find a partner to promote our teleseminar?

May 7, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I'd suggest looking into partnering with a lawyer who has a significant business clientele, but perhaps is not as skilled or versed in intellectual property issues.



You might want to consider mining any trade or other business organization databases that you belong to, sending them an email or direct mail piece that highlights the various benefits of getting informed and monetizing intellectual property.



This topic is particularly interesting to a range of service professionals, including life coaches, marketing experts, health and wellness professionals, etc.