Marketing

Who's the best contact person when trying to sell business to business?

Guest Writer
Digital Adventurer, Profit Alchemist, Entrepreneur
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Since you don't qualify exactly how large the business might be, the easy answer here is -- it depends. Each company has their own internal structure and systems, so in one firm the right contact might be the owner, in another company it could be the office manager, in another the procurement officer.

The best way to approach this is to ask for the person who handles buying X (with X being whatever it is that you are selling). I sold millions cold calling using this approach. That said, expect lots of roadblocks and some very difficult gatekeepers. Ask for the person's name and email address, or leave a brief, upbeat voice mail if you are lucky enough to get patched through to the right person.

Follow-up your voice mail with an email in a day or two and some new info. Make a note to check in with the contact in another few weeks, and know that it typically takes up to eight tries before you might actually get to speak with the right person. Patience, gentle persistence and professional, enthusiastic interaction will help the process along.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019