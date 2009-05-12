The small business I work for has management problems, how do I deal with it?

May 12, 2009 min read

Since career planning has taken a back seat these days to simply keeping a good job for many employees, you just have to deal with reality and realize you are working for a company with severe management issues that probably won't change due to the family nature of the company.The only way to really start to shift the culture (seeing as how you are an outsider in terms of the family relationship) is to start circulating books, CDs or DVDs to the "powers that be" that focus on creating a better, more streamlined business. Seminars and workshops are also good.In the meantime, you can listen, read and learn as well, and use your new-found knowledge to find a better business to work for.Generally, you'll need to hope for the best but be prepared for the worst. There's the old adage about "killing the messenger." At the end of the day, it is their family business--and resistance to change will be high.