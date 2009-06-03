How can I measure the value of my internet-based business?

June 3, 2009 min read

Although there are several valuation methods, any business' value is determined by:



- Revenues



- Profits



- Net worth



- Management



- Systems / operations



- Profit evolution



- Competition / market share



- Patents / assets



- Dozens of other factors.



Ultimately, the only accurate value is what a potential buyer is willing to pay for your company. Nothing can beat the law of supply and demand.



I wouldn't agree that the value of a brick and mortar business is determined to physical assets. You can have a nice store with a lot of inventory and lose a lot of money every month.