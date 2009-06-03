How can I measure the value of my internet-based business?
Although there are several valuation methods, any business' value is determined by:
- Revenues
- Profits
- Net worth
- Management
- Systems / operations
- Profit evolution
- Competition / market share
- Patents / assets
- Dozens of other factors.
Ultimately, the only accurate value is what a potential buyer is willing to pay for your company. Nothing can beat the law of supply and demand.
I wouldn't agree that the value of a brick and mortar business is determined to physical assets. You can have a nice store with a lot of inventory and lose a lot of money every month.